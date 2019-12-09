Quick links

Southampton fans react to Fraser Forster display for Celtic

Scott Brown and Fraser Forster of Celtic celebrate victory with teammates following the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow,...
Fraser Forster, on loan from Southampton, was brilliant for Celtic against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

Fraser Forster of Celtic saves a penalty from Alfredo Morelos of Rangers FC during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow,...Fraser Forster saves a penalty from Alfredo Morelos of Rangers

Southampton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Fraser Forster for Celtic against Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

Forster, who joined Celtic on loan from Premier League club Southampton in the summer transfer window, was brilliant for the Hoops in their Scottish League Cup final against Rangers.

The 31-year-old England international goalkeeper made a number of brilliant saves, and he also denied Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos from the penalty spot.

The former Newcastle United prospect has been playing well for the Hoops so far this season and has established himself as a key figure in manager Neil Lennon’s side.

 

Forster played for Celtic on loan from Newcastle in 2010-11 and 2011-12 and then signed a permanent contract in 2012, and joined Southampton from the Hoops in 2014 for a transfer fee reported by The Scottish Sun to be worth £10 million.

Southampton fans were impressed with the display produced by Forster for Celtic against Rangers and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Fraser Forster of Celtic celebrates victory with Scott Brown of Celtic following the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Fraser Forster of Celtic lifts the Betfred Cup with Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic after the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

