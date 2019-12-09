Southampton fans react to Fraser Forster display for Celtic

Fraser Forster, on loan from Southampton, was brilliant for Celtic against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

Fraser Forster saves a penalty from Alfredo Morelos of Rangers



Southampton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Fraser Forster for Celtic against Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

Forster, who joined Celtic on loan from Premier League club Southampton in the summer transfer window, was brilliant for the Hoops in their Scottish League Cup final against Rangers.

The 31-year-old England international goalkeeper made a number of brilliant saves, and he also denied Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos from the penalty spot.

The former Newcastle United prospect has been playing well for the Hoops so far this season and has established himself as a key figure in manager Neil Lennon’s side.

Forster played for Celtic on loan from Newcastle in 2010-11 and 2011-12 and then signed a permanent contract in 2012, and joined Southampton from the Hoops in 2014 for a transfer fee reported by The Scottish Sun to be worth £10 million.

Southampton fans were impressed with the display produced by Forster for Celtic against Rangers and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

It will be interesting to see what occurs in the summer with the keeper situation. If Macca and Gunn aren’t doing it and Forster keeps up his form you’ll almost have to play Fraser. #saintsfc — Ryan Taylor (@Ryan_SaintsFC) December 8, 2019

Where was the Forster the last few years, good to see him back to his best #SaintsFC https://t.co/iQXKoLOBAp — Ashley Duffy (@FPL_Ash) December 8, 2019

Fraser Forster having an absolute stormer for Celtic in a Cup Final. Just goes to show what happens when you have a bit of confidence and the backing of the fans.... #SaintsFC — Will Marks (@markswjg) December 8, 2019

Nice to see #saintsfc back to being the best team but still losing, the status quo of the last few years that I’ve missed - though a reassuring run of games eases worries a little. In other news Fraser Forster take a bow, what a belter of a game in Scotland - world class — Christoph Auckland (@ChrisAuckland) December 8, 2019

So Happy to see how well Fraser Forster is doing at Celtic! After all the battle he had at soton on and off the pitch it nice to see him doing what his good at again! #Saintsfc https://t.co/DjEhNcpVp8 — Connor Marchant (@Marchant_Connor) December 8, 2019

#saintsfc get Forster back now, he seems to be in the form of his life. Got to get a decent CB in the new year sales. Get Che scoring in the U23s and then bring him into the 1st team. — Alan Maule (@SaintMaule) December 8, 2019

Cannot wait to see Forster back at #Saintsfc. #CelticFC have done a fine job of giving him his mojo back — 安德魯 (@EdinburghSaint) December 8, 2019

Great to see big Fraser Forster playing with confidence and enjoying his football. #saintsfc #Celtic — Ben White (@benino76) December 8, 2019

Bring back Fraser Forster and say sorry ffs #saintsfc — Finchy (@samdewar06) December 8, 2019

Painful seeing us struggle with goalkeepers and Fraser Forster is doing bits at Celtic #saintsfc — Anthony (@AnthonyGarnett7) December 8, 2019

maybe we should recall Forster #SaintsFC — Joe Wilson (@JoeWilson1988) December 8, 2019

Yeah, and imagine all the goals we wouldn’t have conceded if we kept Forster! #saintsfc #mindboggling #topfour4sure — Matthew Lomas (@Saintmat24) December 8, 2019

Fraser Forster was an absolute wall today #saintsfc could do with him in that sort of form — John Paul McGuckin (@ChalkyMcguckin) December 8, 2019