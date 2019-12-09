Here’s how Snapchat Cameos works - early footage is hilarious fun!

We suspect the feature will have users hooked for hours.

Snapchat Cameos is incoming!

What social media do you use the most? Is Facebook still the reigning champ, or have the likes of Instagram and WhatsApp taken over?

They all have their perks, but arguably, Snapchat is simply the most fun. It's a great way to keep in regular contact with people through pictures and quick videos, allowing you to document your day and share it with family, friends and fans.

One of the best things about the app is the entertaining array of filters they offer users. It's essentially a toy for both kids and grown-ups! So, we're excited to dive into the forthcoming addition of Snapchat Cameos.

What is Snapchat Cameos?

As highlighted by Tech Crunch, they are currently approaching the launch of a new feature (Snapchat Cameos) which will allow you to replace the faces of people in videos.

They summarise it quite well, essentially declaring it a way to Deepfake yourself into GIFs.

This intriguing new alternative to Bitmoji is set to be a hit with users, and we imagine plenty of memes are inbound. It'll be easy to get the hang of, and actually, we've already seen people using the feature on Twitter.

To use it, you take a selfie and then choose a body type. Cameo is found within the Bitmoji button in the keyboard, and there are said to be - according to the earlier source - 150 clips to choose from to add yourself into. They also note that these videos will be updated weekly.

Snapchat Cameos in action!

A number of users in France have been able to have fun with a test version recently.

Fortunately for us, they've tweeted their experiences and videos, and you can check out some below:

Vous avez Cameo sur snap ou je suis la seule? Je pleure de rire pic.twitter.com/G7E3ZKAilz — Aca (•‿•) (@toddflanderrs) December 7, 2019

@snapologie Cette fonctionnalité viens d'apparaître sur mon Snap ça s'appelle Caméos pic.twitter.com/F8bIrhbptb — Arthur (@gartr268) December 6, 2019

When is Snapchat Cameos available?

The earlier source confirms that it will become available to users on Wednesday, December 18th 2019.

On this date, it will be released globally on both iOS and Android. Honestly, we can't wait.

It'll be interesting to see the range of videos they have ready for us to have fun with. Bring on the Christmas-themed vids!

