Scott Brown and Steven Gerrard comment on Rangers display v Celtic

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers lost against Neil Lennon’s Celtic on Sunday.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Celtic midfielder Scott Brown has admitted on BT Sport that Rangers made it hard for them on Sunday afternoon.

Rangers suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of their bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the final of the Scottish League Cup.

Christopher Jullien scored the only goal of the match on the hour mark, as the Hoops maintained their chances of clinching the domestic treble for the fourth season in a row.

Neil Lennon’s side had to play most of the second half with just 10 men due to the dismissal of 18-year-old right-back Jeremie Frimpong in the 63rd minute.

Celtic midfielder Brown has admitted that Rangers made it hard for them, and he has praised Southampton-owned goalkeeper Fraser Forster, who made a number of saves in the game and also denied Alfredo Morelos from the penalty spot.

Meanwhile, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has said that his side were better than Celtic over the course of the 90 minutes.

Brown told BT Sport: “Rangers made it hard for us, we defended really well. To be fair, Fraser Forster deserves every single credit for that. It wasn’t the best performance, but we managed to dig out another win at Hampden.”

Gerrard told BT Sport: “If you look at the game over the 90 minutes, we were superior, dominated the majority, created more, not sure what the corner count was, but it always seemed as if the action was where we wanted to be, but that doesn’t win you football matches, big ones.”

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes on Sunday afternoon, Rangers had 50% of the possession, took 16 shots of which seven were on target, and earned 11 corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Celtic had 50% of the possession, took five shots of which one was on target, and earned one corner, according to BBC Sport.