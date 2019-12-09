Ryan Christie comments on his Celtic future

Ryan Christie is an important player in Neil Lennon’s Celtic team.

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie has told The Scottish Sun that there have been chats with the club over his future at the Hoops.

The 24-year-old midfielder has said that it is still early days in terms of a new contract with Celtic, but the Scotland international has made it clear that he wants to stay at the Bhoys.

Subscribe

According to The Scottish Sun, Christie’s current contract with the Hoops runs until 2022.

Christie told The Scottish Sun: “I am playing for an unbelievable team and playing some of the best football of my career. So I can’t think of a better place to kick on.

“It is still kind of very early days, just a few chats, that is it. I think now with the amount of games in December it is probably the last thing on my mind.”

Important player for Celtic

Christie initially struggled to make an impact at Celtic, but the midfielder has been superb for the Hoops after his loan spells at Aberdeen.

The midfielder has established himself as an important player in manager Neil Lennon’s side and is playing well at the moment.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old has scored three goals and provided one assist in five Europa League matches, has scored nine goals in 13 Scottish Premiership games, and has played in three Scottish League Cup ties for Celtic so far this season.