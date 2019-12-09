Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Ryan Christie comments on his Celtic future

Subhankar Mondal
Ryan Christie and Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic lift the trophy following victory in the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow,...
Ryan Christie is an important player in Neil Lennon’s Celtic team.

Ryan Christie of Celtic celebrates after he scores his sides second goal during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019...

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie has told The Scottish Sun that there have been chats with the club over his future at the Hoops.

The 24-year-old midfielder has said that it is still early days in terms of a new contract with Celtic, but the Scotland international has made it clear that he wants to stay at the Bhoys.

According to The Scottish Sun, Christie’s current contract with the Hoops runs until 2022.

 

Christie told The Scottish Sun: “I am playing for an unbelievable team and playing some of the best football of my career. So I can’t think of a better place to kick on.

“It is still kind of very early days, just a few chats, that is it. I think now with the amount of games in December it is probably the last thing on my mind.”

Celtic's Scottish midfielder Ryan Christie (L) vies with Rennes' French forward James Lea Siliki (R) during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Celtic and Rennes at...

Important player for Celtic

Christie initially struggled to make an impact at Celtic, but the midfielder has been superb for the Hoops after his loan spells at Aberdeen.

The midfielder has established himself as an important player in manager Neil Lennon’s side and is playing well at the moment.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old has scored three goals and provided one assist in five Europa League matches, has scored nine goals in 13 Scottish Premiership games, and has played in three Scottish League Cup ties for Celtic so far this season.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

