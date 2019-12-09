Report: West Ham in talks to re-sign £5m Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough

Darren Randolph could be heading back to the Premier League with The Hammers with Championship strugglers Boro needing to sell and fast.

West Ham United are in talks to re-sign Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough, according to TEAMtalk.

Unfortunately for Manuel Pellegrini, The Hammers’ goalkeeping options have been at the centre of much discussion in recent weeks. Roberto Jimenez was a disaster between the sticks in the absence of the injured Lukasz Fabianski, becoming the London Stadium’s answer to Massimo Taibi with a series of high-profile mistakes.

And despite some commanding performances from 33-year-old David Martin against Chelsea and Wolves, reports suggest that West Ham are moving to bring Randolph back to the capital ahead of the January transfer window.

The Republic of Ireland international made 42 appearances for the club between 2015 and 2017 before joining Middlesbrough in a £5 million deal (Evening Standard). And Randolph has produced some of the best performances of his career in the North East, his cat-like reflexes earning him a place in the 2019 Championship Team of the Season.

TEAMtalk claim that Boro need to cash in on some of their highest earners, with Randolph among them, in order to fund deals for some much-needed new additions. And the veteran shot-stopper has now entered talks with the Hammers as a return to his former club edges closer.

“Randy is great,” former West Ham boss Slaven Bilic told talkSPORT in 2016 after Randolph produced arguably his best game for the club in a 0-0 FA Cup draw with Liverpool.

“He is the Republic of Ireland number one and because of him Ireland are in the European Championships so we have a great goalkeeper.”