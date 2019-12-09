Report: West Ham eyed Jack Butland, focused on Darren Randolph

West Ham United are being linked with Jack Butland and Darren Randolph.

According to 90Min, West Ham United have considered a move for Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland – but are optimistic they will re-sign Darren Randolph instead.

The Hammers have endured issues between the sticks this season, with Lukasz Fabianski suffering a major hip injury back in September.

That forced summer signing Roberto Jimenez to step in, but he was found to be way short of Premier League standard, so David Martin is starting until Fabianski can return.

That all means West Ham could swoop for a new goalkeeper in January, and it's now claimed that the Hammers have been looking at Stoke City's Butland.

The England international, 26, surprisingly didn't earn a Premier League move over the summer, meaning he now looks unlikely to be in England's EURO 2020 squad.

Butland's form hasn't been great this season though, with a number of high-profile errors contributing to Stoke enduring another underwhelming Championship campaign.

West Ham appear to have find another Championship goalkeeper to target though, with optimism that they can secure a deal to bring Darren Randolph back to the club.

The Middlesbrough stopper spent two years with West Ham before moving up to Teesside in 2017, with BBC Sport reporting that the fee involved was £5million.

The 32-year-old Irishman has been one of the Championship's top goalkeepers since joining Boro, so seeing him head back to East London to reprise his backup role would be a shock.