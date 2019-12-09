Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Troy Parrott wants assurances to stay at Tottenham

Olly Dawes
Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur walks off after the final whistle during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 07,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott is a wanted man.

Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur walks off after the final whistle during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 07,...

According to the London Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott needs assurances in order to stay at the club.

Spurs have been excited about Parrott ever since his arrival from Belvedere in 2017, as he has been excelling in front of goal for Tottenham's youth setup.

The Irishman, 17, came off the bench to make his Premier League debut against Burnley on Saturday afternoon, with Jose Mourinho even making sure he left the field with the match ball.

 

There is some concern for Spurs though, as Parrott's contract expires in 2021, meaning he will enter the final 18 months of his deal in January.

It's claimed that both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund want Parrott, and he's now seeking first-team assurances in order to stay put.

Parrott is understood to be happy to stay with Spurs, but needs to know that he will receive playing time in order to develop, with Harry Kane's presence ahead of him something of a concern.

Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur shoots at goal during the FA Youth Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at The Lamex Stadium on December 02, 2019 in Stevenage, England.

Boss Mourinho is now allegedly planning to give Parrott more first-team football in order to show him that he will be valued at Spurs moving forward, in the hope it will convince him to stay.

Spurs have plenty of time to get Parrott tied down to a new deal, but he may well be waiting to see how his playing time changes over the coming months before committing.

Dublin , Ireland - 14 November 2019; Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland prior to the International Friendly match between Republic of Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch