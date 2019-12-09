Report: Troy Parrott wants assurances to stay at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott is a wanted man.

According to the London Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott needs assurances in order to stay at the club.

Spurs have been excited about Parrott ever since his arrival from Belvedere in 2017, as he has been excelling in front of goal for Tottenham's youth setup.

The Irishman, 17, came off the bench to make his Premier League debut against Burnley on Saturday afternoon, with Jose Mourinho even making sure he left the field with the match ball.

There is some concern for Spurs though, as Parrott's contract expires in 2021, meaning he will enter the final 18 months of his deal in January.

It's claimed that both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund want Parrott, and he's now seeking first-team assurances in order to stay put.

Parrott is understood to be happy to stay with Spurs, but needs to know that he will receive playing time in order to develop, with Harry Kane's presence ahead of him something of a concern.

Boss Mourinho is now allegedly planning to give Parrott more first-team football in order to show him that he will be valued at Spurs moving forward, in the hope it will convince him to stay.

Spurs have plenty of time to get Parrott tied down to a new deal, but he may well be waiting to see how his playing time changes over the coming months before committing.