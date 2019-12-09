Report: Nottingham Forest and Norwich want Charlton's Lyle Taylor

Lyle Taylor's outstanding form has reportedly caught the eye of Forest, Brentford and Bristol City, plus Premier League duo Norwich and Sheffield United.

Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Norwich City are all circling with Lyle Taylor entering the final few months of his contract at Charlton Athletic, according to TEAMtalk.

At the age of 29, the late-blooming centre-forward has been in the form of his life since moving to The Valley in the summer of 2018. Taylor fired Charlton back to the Championship with 25 goals in a stunning debut season for Lee Bowyer’s side and it is no coincidence that The Addicks have slipped well adrift of the play-off places with their star striker stuck on the sidelines since the end of August.

Taylor had taken to life in the second tier like a duck to water with five goals in six games before being consigned to over two months out of the side.

And with his contract due to expire next summer, Charlton are understandably desperate to tie the former Wimbledon talisman down to a new long-term deal.

Sheffield United and Norwich are both lining up to offer Taylor a chance in the Premier League for the first time and there are no shortage of Championship rivals sniffing around either.

Bristol City and Brentford are both interested, as are a Forest side who appear to have made signing a new striker their top priority heading into the January transfer window.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side are worryingly over reliant on top scorer Lewis Grabban, who has started all but two of their 19 league games, with Guillaume Hoarau and Connor Wickham being linked with a move to the City Ground last week.

Taylor, who has proven himself to be a prolific goal-scorer in the Championship, could be the difference between a place in the play-offs and falling slightly short.