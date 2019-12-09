Quick links

Newcastle United

Leicester City

Fulham

Charlton Athletic

Premier League

Championship

Report: Newcastle leading Fulham and Leicester in Macauley Bonne race

Danny Owen
Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers with Newcastle United Manager Steve Bruce during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at King Power Stadium on...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charlton Athletic could reportedly lose Bonne with Championship rivals Fulham battling Premier League duo Newcastle United and Leicester City.

Macauley Bonne of Leyton Orient looks on during the warm up ahead of the Vanarama National League match between Leyton Orient and Braintree Town at Brisbane Road on April 27, 2019 in...

Newcastle United are leading Leicester City and Fulham in the race to sign Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne during the January transfer window, according to talkSPORT.

Considering that Bonne was playing in non-league for Leyton Orient this time last year, it should not be underestimated just how impressive the hard-working striker has been since being handed his big break at Charlton.

The Ipswich-born Zimbabwe international has found the net six times in the second tier already with his penchant for scoring against the division’s toughest backlines coming in rather handy.

 

Bonne provided the winner against a formidable Leeds United side in October with Fulham, West Brom and Bristol City also on the wrong end of his lethal finishing.

And talkSPORT claim that Bonne’s tireless displays have caught the eye of a resurgent Newcastle, who have found form in recent weeks under Steve Bruce.

The Magpies are apparently a more likely destination than Fulham or high-flying Premier League rivals Leicester with the 24-year-old likely to find game-time a little easier to come by at St James’ Park.

Macauley Bonne of Charlton Athletic runs with the ball under pressure from Charlie Mulgrew of Wigan Athletic during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Charlton...

Record-signing Joelinton hasn’t found the net in a Newcastle shirt for well over three months now while Dwight Gayle has struggled with injuries. And the less said about Yoshinori Muto, the seldom-seen Japan international, the better.

Bonne is still a work in progress, though he has made great strides in his first ever Championship campaign to earn plenty of praise from ex-Newcastle midfielder Lee Bowyer.

“I’ve said that he can finish but there’s other parts of his game that we’re working on,” Bowyer told the London News Online recently.

“He’s outstanding.”

The Addicks paid a bargain £200,000 to sign Bonne over the summer and they will no doubt be looking out for a huge profit just a few months on.

Macauley Bonne of Charlton Athletic reacts during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Dagenham & Redbridge and Charlton Athletic at Chigwell Construction Stadium on July 17, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch