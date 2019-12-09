Report: Newcastle leading Fulham and Leicester in Macauley Bonne race

Charlton Athletic could reportedly lose Bonne with Championship rivals Fulham battling Premier League duo Newcastle United and Leicester City.

Newcastle United are leading Leicester City and Fulham in the race to sign Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne during the January transfer window, according to talkSPORT.

Considering that Bonne was playing in non-league for Leyton Orient this time last year, it should not be underestimated just how impressive the hard-working striker has been since being handed his big break at Charlton.

The Ipswich-born Zimbabwe international has found the net six times in the second tier already with his penchant for scoring against the division’s toughest backlines coming in rather handy.

Bonne provided the winner against a formidable Leeds United side in October with Fulham, West Brom and Bristol City also on the wrong end of his lethal finishing.

And talkSPORT claim that Bonne’s tireless displays have caught the eye of a resurgent Newcastle, who have found form in recent weeks under Steve Bruce.

The Magpies are apparently a more likely destination than Fulham or high-flying Premier League rivals Leicester with the 24-year-old likely to find game-time a little easier to come by at St James’ Park.

Record-signing Joelinton hasn’t found the net in a Newcastle shirt for well over three months now while Dwight Gayle has struggled with injuries. And the less said about Yoshinori Muto, the seldom-seen Japan international, the better.

Bonne is still a work in progress, though he has made great strides in his first ever Championship campaign to earn plenty of praise from ex-Newcastle midfielder Lee Bowyer.

“I’ve said that he can finish but there’s other parts of his game that we’re working on,” Bowyer told the London News Online recently.

“He’s outstanding.”

The Addicks paid a bargain £200,000 to sign Bonne over the summer and they will no doubt be looking out for a huge profit just a few months on.