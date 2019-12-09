Report: Marcelino flies to London amid Arsenal and Everton links

Arsenal are reportedly considering Marcelino.

Reported Arsenal managerial candidate Marcelino has flown into London to prepare for potential talks with the club.

Spanish newspaper Super Deporte reported on Sunday that Marcelino is London bound, even going as far as to publish the specific flight number.

Marcelino is without a club since being fired by Valencia earlier this season, months after winning the Copa del Rey.

He is reportedly interested in listening to proposals and his trip to England backs this up.

Both Arsenal and Everton are mentioned in the Spanish newspaper's report as being clubs who hold interest in Marcelino.

The Mail reported last week that he is on the radar of both sides, who each have managerial vacancies.

Arsenal sacked Unai Emery a fortnight ago while Everton dismissed Marco Silva last week.

The Gunners visit West Ham this evening as they look to get back on track.