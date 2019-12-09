Report: Leeds, West Brom and Sheffield United want £20m Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen's stunning Hull City form has caught the eye of Sheffield United, Leeds United and West Brom.

Championship title chasers Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion have joined the race to sign Hull City talisman Jarrod Bowen, while Sheffield United are willing to offer the prolific forward a chance in the Premier League (90Min).

With a remarkable 15 goals in just 20 second-tier games so far this season, it is hard to think of any player in the league who is as important to his side as Bowen is to Hull.

Unfortunately for Grant McCann’s side, the winger-turned-forward is rapidly outgrowing the KCOM Stadium. And with the January transfer window just weeks away, Hull fans everywhere could be forgiven for enduring a few sleepless nights, even if The Tigers have the option to extend Bowen’s contract by a further year.

According to 90Min, Sheffield United, Burnley and Brighton and Hove Albion are weighing up a deal. West Brom and Leeds, who are pulling clear in the automatic promotion positions, are interested too though Financial Fair Play would represent a substantial stumbling block to their hopes of landing a forward who is valued in the region of £20 million, via the Express.

HITC understands that Newcastle’s head of recruitment Steve Nickson watched Bowen in action against Oakwell earlier in December though it seems he caught the 22-year-old on a bad day.

Bowen struggled to make an impression in a 3-1 defeat, firing a blank in Yorkshire. He has still scored six times in his last four matches, however, including a clinical brace to inspire Hull to a 2-1 win against Stoke on Saturday.

Leeds' interest adds an intriguing subplot to their meeting with The Tigers on Tuesday, especially as Marcelo Bielsa raved about the in-form forward in his pre-match press conference.

"This is a very good player who unbalances the team. And he scores because he has a good shot," Bielsa told Leeds Live. “He’s a great attacker."