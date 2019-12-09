Report: Jose Mourinho reverses Mauricio Pochettino decision at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur's best youngsters will now be allowed to go out on loan, with Jose Mourinho keen to see them in first-team action.

According to the London Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is already set to change Mauricio Pochettino’s policy over loans.

Pochettino always kept Tottenham’s most promising youngsters at the club rather than sending them to Football League clubs, as he felt they could learn more from being involved in the first-team set-up than away from Hotspur Way.

However, Mourinho wants to see how his younger stars get on with first-team football under their belt.

The likes of Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga could now head out on loan in January, and the Spurs duo will almost certainly be in demand.

Skipp has already been given a handful of senior appearances at Spurs, with the teenager showing composure in possession and a good amount of tenacity out of it.

Tanganga, meanwhile, enjoyed a brilliant pre-season at Spurs, but has found his chances limited since the competitive campaign started.

It is claimed that the prospects could now leave Spurs in January on a temporary basis, but whether they will join a Premier League or a Championship side remains to be seen.

The change is likely to be welcomed by many Spurs fans, who felt that their youngsters would have benefitted more from going out on loan, rather than playing for their development teams.