Report: Jose Mourinho reverses Mauricio Pochettino decision at Tottenham

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
Tottenham Hotspur's best youngsters will now be allowed to go out on loan, with Jose Mourinho keen to see them in first-team action.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 07,...

According to the London Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is already set to change Mauricio Pochettino’s policy over loans.

Pochettino always kept Tottenham’s most promising youngsters at the club rather than sending them to Football League clubs, as he felt they could learn more from being involved in the first-team set-up than away from Hotspur Way.

However, Mourinho wants to see how his younger stars get on with first-team football under their belt.

The likes of Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga could now head out on loan in January, and the Spurs duo will almost certainly be in demand.

 

Skipp has already been given a handful of senior appearances at Spurs, with the teenager showing composure in possession and a good amount of tenacity out of it.

Tanganga, meanwhile, enjoyed a brilliant pre-season at Spurs, but has found his chances limited since the competitive campaign started.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 07, 2019 in London,...

It is claimed that the prospects could now leave Spurs in January on a temporary basis, but whether they will join a Premier League or a Championship side remains to be seen.

The change is likely to be welcomed by many Spurs fans, who felt that their youngsters would have benefitted more from going out on loan, rather than playing for their development teams.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

