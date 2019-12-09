Quick links

Liverpool

Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga

Premier League

Report: Jadon Sancho highly likely to choose Chelsea over Liverpool

Subhankar Mondal
Mario Goetze of Borussia Dortmund, Axel Witsel of Borussia Dortmund, Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund and Achraf Hakimi of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring his teams fifth goal...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool and Chelsea are among the clubs reportedly interested in Jadon Sancho.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring his teams fifth goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Fortuna Duesseldorf at Signal Iduna Park on...

According to The Daily Mail, Jadon Sancho is “highly likely" to choose Liverpool ahead of Chelsea and is a fan of the London club.

It has been reported that Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United all are interested in signing Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

The report has claimed that the former Manchester City prospect will cost £100 million in transfer fees.

It has also been stated that it is “highly likely” that the 19-year-old will choose Chelsea before Liverpool and United as he was raised as a fan of the Blues.

 

The Daily Mail has also claimed that Sancho is a “close friend” of 19-year-old Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Stats

Sancho has made 11 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga for Dortmund so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the England international winger made 26 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Bundesliga, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund looks on during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Fortuna Duesseldorf at Signal Iduna Park on December 7, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch