Report: Jadon Sancho highly likely to choose Chelsea over Liverpool

Liverpool and Chelsea are among the clubs reportedly interested in Jadon Sancho.

According to The Daily Mail, Jadon Sancho is “highly likely" to choose Liverpool ahead of Chelsea and is a fan of the London club.

It has been reported that Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United all are interested in signing Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

The report has claimed that the former Manchester City prospect will cost £100 million in transfer fees.

It has also been stated that it is “highly likely” that the 19-year-old will choose Chelsea before Liverpool and United as he was raised as a fan of the Blues.

The Daily Mail has also claimed that Sancho is a “close friend” of 19-year-old Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Stats

Sancho has made 11 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga for Dortmund so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the England international winger made 26 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Bundesliga, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists in the process, according to WhoScored.