Report: Everton interested in luring Ralf Rangnick back to management

Olly Dawes
Head coach Ralf Rangnick of Leipzig looks on prior the Bundesliga match between Hannover 96 and RB Leipzig at HDI-Arena on February 01, 2019 in Hanover, Germany.
Everton are reportedly back in the hunt for Ralf Rangnick.

According to The Mirror, Everton have Red Bull head of sport and development Ralf Rangnick on their managerial wish list after sacking Marco Silva.

The Toffees decided to part ways with Silva on Thursday, just about 24 hours after a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

That brought an end to Silva's 18-month stint as Everton boss, and Duncan Ferguson took caretaker charge of Saturday's 3-1 home win over Chelsea, possibly strengthening his case for the job.

 

A host of outside candidates are in the running though, and The Mirror claim that Leonardo Jardim is one of them, but so is Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick, 61, isn't currently in management having stepped away from the sideline in order to serve as head of sport and development for Red Bull.

The German has taken just two managerial roles since taking Schalke to the semi-finals o the Champions League in 2011, and both were just one-year roles with RB Leipzig, stepping in when they needed him.

Rangnick now helps with the development of RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and New York Red Bulls, and it remains to be seen whether he would be interested in a return to coaching and management.

In 2017, Everton allegedly made a move for Rangnick, but he turned them down according to The Times, having been in the running to replace David Moyes in 2013 – and it seems unlikely that he would now take the job having taken more of a backroom role.

