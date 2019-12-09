Quick links

Report: Everton could abandon interest in Matty Cash

Everton have been linked with Nottingham Forest ace Matty Cash.

According to The Express, Everton may abandon their interest in Nottingham Forest ace Matty Cash after sacking Marco Silva.

The Toffees parted ways with Silva last week following defeat to Liverpool, and are now hunting a new boss to take the club forward.

That may just impact the club's transfer plans so close to January, and one target may now be fading away from the club.

 

It's claimed that Silva wanted to push for Forest ace Cash, even going as far to line up a £20million move for him in the January transfer window.

Yet with Silva now gone, that bid looks unlikely to materialise, which Forest will no doubt be very happy about.

In truth, a move has always seemed unlikely since Cash signed a new deal with Forest at the end of last month, protecting the Championship side ahead of the transfer window.

It would have made little sense for Cash to move on so soon after committing to Forest, but Everton making a bold attempt now seems even less likely.

Able to play at right back, central midfield or on the flanks, Cash is a versatile player with a bright future ahead of him, and and that future is certainly with Forest rather than Everton.

