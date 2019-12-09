Report: Everton approach former Arsenal boss Unai Emery

Everton are on the lookout for a new manager to replace Marco Silva.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Everton have made an informal approach to former Arsenal manager Unai Emery with a view of taking over at Goodison Park.

The Spaniard was sacked by Arsenal at the end of November after a poor start to the season. Emery led Arsenal to the final of the Europa League in his first season but failed to replicate the same kind of form in the Premier League which eventually cost him his job.

Now available to speak to other clubs, Everton are said to have considered him to replace Marco Silva who was sacked after the 5-2 defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby last week. Silva, like Emery, was given just 18 months but failed to make a positive impression despite a few flashes in that period.

The Guardian revealed that Vitor Pereira, David Moyes, Marcelino, Leonardo Jardim, Ralf Rangnick and Carlo Ancelotti are all on Everton's shortlist but Emery, among all of them, seems to be the most interesting option considering how his performances were on the same level as that of Silva.

Things clearly didn't work out for Emery at Arsenal but Everton could be a perfect fit for him. The Spaniard preferred a counter-attacking system at Arsenal which was not welcomed by the fans. His philosophy was always shadowed by Arsene Wenger's attacking style of play but he will not have that problem at Goodison Park.

A front four of Iwobi, Kean, Richarlison and Sigurdsson would work very well in a counter-attacking system and the margin for error at Everton would be slightly higher than that at Arsenal. Emery, if given time, could transform the Toffees into a formidable side but with a number of big names in their shortlist, he could well be overlooked.