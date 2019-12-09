Quick links

Report: English clubs want Celtic forward Armstrong Oko-Flex

Sligo , Ireland - 11 October 2019; Armstrong Oko-Flex of Republic of Ireland during the Under-19 International Friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Denmark at The Showgrounds in...
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic attacker Armstrong Oko-Flex could change his international allegiance.

Sligo , Ireland - 11 October 2019; Armstrong Oko-Flex of Republic of Ireland during the Under-19 International Friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Denmark at The Showgrounds in...

According to The Telegraph, Celtic attacker Armstrong Oko-Flex is being pursued by English clubs, and could yet switch his international allegiance.

Oko-Flex came up through the Arsenal ranks before deciding to leave the Gunners in 2018, with Celtic winning the race for his signature.

The 17-year-old has been playing a key role for Celtic's development side, but has yet to make his first-team debut under Neil Lennon.

 

Oko-Flex was though named on the Celtic bench twice last season, and the Bhoys will hope to see him emerge into the first team in the coming years.

However, it's now claimed that English clubs want Oko-Flex having seemingly been impressed with his displays in youth football, and could move for him in 2020.

Oko-Flex would be wise to continue his development at Celtic unless there is an offer of first-team football forthcoming, but he faces not one but two big decisions.

25th April 2019, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish FA Youth Cup Final, Celtic U18s versus Rangers U18s; Armstrong Oko-Flex of Celtic brushes off the challenge of Ben Williamson

The teenager must first decide whether he wants to stay at Parkhead or move on, and it's added that England want him to switch his allegiance from the Republic of Ireland.

Oko-Flex has already played for England at Under-17 level before then playing for Ireland at Under-19's, meaning he faces a tough call on whether to stay put with Ireland or push for England recognition.

25th April 2019, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish FA Youth Cup Final, Celtic U18s versus Rangers U18s; Armstrong Oko-Flex of Celtic takes on the Rangers defence

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

