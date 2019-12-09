Report: English clubs want Celtic forward Armstrong Oko-Flex

Celtic attacker Armstrong Oko-Flex could change his international allegiance.

According to The Telegraph, Celtic attacker Armstrong Oko-Flex is being pursued by English clubs, and could yet switch his international allegiance.

Oko-Flex came up through the Arsenal ranks before deciding to leave the Gunners in 2018, with Celtic winning the race for his signature.

The 17-year-old has been playing a key role for Celtic's development side, but has yet to make his first-team debut under Neil Lennon.

Oko-Flex was though named on the Celtic bench twice last season, and the Bhoys will hope to see him emerge into the first team in the coming years.

However, it's now claimed that English clubs want Oko-Flex having seemingly been impressed with his displays in youth football, and could move for him in 2020.

Oko-Flex would be wise to continue his development at Celtic unless there is an offer of first-team football forthcoming, but he faces not one but two big decisions.

The teenager must first decide whether he wants to stay at Parkhead or move on, and it's added that England want him to switch his allegiance from the Republic of Ireland.

Oko-Flex has already played for England at Under-17 level before then playing for Ireland at Under-19's, meaning he faces a tough call on whether to stay put with Ireland or push for England recognition.