Report: Chelsea draw up eight-player January transfer wish-list

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard could have money to spend in the January transfer window.

According to the Daily Express, Chelsea have an eight-man shortlist lined-up heading into the January transfer window.

Chelsea can make signings again in the new year, and Frank Lampard has suggested that his side could look to strengthen.

Chelsea have a number of targets on their list, with Lampard holding an expensive wishlist.

The Express suggest that Chelsea want Wilfried Zaha, Jadon Sancho, Fedor Chalov, Timo Werner, Moussa Dembele, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Nathan Ake.

Of course, Chelsea won’t be able to sign all eight of those players - but every single one possesses a huge amount of quality.

If Chelsea are to land any of their targets they could also face paying big money, as they are all playing key roles for their current clubs.

Some of the names are long-term Chelsea targets while others, such as Sancho, have only started being linked with Stamford Bridge more recently.

Lampard’s side have made a bright opening to the campaign, and if they could bring in more quality in January, the hope is that it would help them to consolidate their position in the top four.