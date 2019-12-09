Report: Aston Villa and Leeds want West Brom's Rayhaan Tulloch

West Bromwich Albion could lose Tulloch with Premier League clubs Newcastle United, Southampton and Villa rivalling Sunderland and Leeds.

West Bromwich Albion forward Rayhaan Tulloch is in the sights of Leeds United, Sunderland and Aston Villa ahead of the January transfer window, according to the Mail.

Unfortunately for The Baggies, they have a rather unhappy habit of losing their most exciting young talents. Just last summer, Morgan Rogers and Louie Barry were spirited away by Manchester City and Barcelona, following in the footsteps of Izzy Brown, Kemar Roofe and Romaine Sawyers (who actually returned to West Brom in July after six years away).

And reports from The Mail suggest that the prolific Tulloch could also be heading for the exit before he has been handed his chance at first-team level.

A whole host of scouts are expected to travel to Leigh Sports Village as West Brom’s U23s face Manchester United on Monday afternoon with Leeds, Southampton, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Newcastle and Sunderland all circling.

The prospect of losing one of their most exciting young talents to bitter rivals Villa doesn’t bare thinking about for Baggies fans. Though, with Kyle Edwards, Nathan Ferguson and co being handed a key role in the first team by Slaven Bilic this season, Tulloch should remember that the grass isn’t always greener elsewhere.

A move to Leeds, however, would hand the free-scoring forward the chance to work under a coach with a Midas Touch. Since Marcelo Bielsa arrived at Elland Road in 2018, the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Stuart Dallas and Liam Cooper have gone from mid-level Championship footballers into players of genuine Premier League potential.