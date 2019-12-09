Report: Arsenal to go back in for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha

Arsenal currently have no permanent manager in place, but are reportedly making plans for the January transfer window.

According to the Daily Express, Arsenal are set to go back in for Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha in January.

Arsenal missed out on signing Zaha in the summer, and ultimately went for Nicolas Pepe to strengthen their attack.

It was expected that Pepe’s arrival at Arsenal would end the Gunners’ links with Zaha.

However, the latest reports suggest that the Palace flyer is back on Arsenal’s wishlist for the new year.

Pepe has started slowly at the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal currently sat in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

There is a realisation that some fresh faces could be needed to spark the side into life, and Zaha is once again said to be a target.

In the summer the Daily Mail claimed that Zaha was desperate to sign for Arsenal and ‘pleaded’ with Palace to let him move across London.

However, no agreement was reached between the two sides after Palace put an £80 million price-tag on the attacker's head (TalkSPORT), and Zaha has stayed at Selhurst Park - where he has continued to impress.

If Zaha was brought to Arsenal he would add skill and pace to their attack, but there would have to be question marks over whether spending big on another attacker would be wise, given their defensive issues this term.