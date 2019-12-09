Quick links

'Reminds me of Maupay': West Ham and Southampton-linked Marcus Forss shines again

Danny Owen
Premier League duo West Ham United and Southampton are reportedly keeping tabs on Wimbledon's in-form Brentford loanee Marcus Forss.

Marcus Forss of Brentford during the Pre-Season Friendly between Shrewsbury Town and Brentford at New Meadow on July 21, 2018 in Shrewsbury, England.

A barren run in front of goal is a nightmare scenario for any striker worth his salt and Marcus Forss will have been breathing a huge sigh of relief when a typically tidy finish brushed the corner of the Bolton net on a freezing Saturday afternoon in Lancashire.

The Wimbledon loanee had gone five League One games without a goal before Glyn Hodges' team travelled to the relegation threatened Wanderers. But, for the first time since his stunning hat-trick blew Southend away in October, the Brentford-owned striker reminded everyone why he can be a real Forss of nature at this level.

 

By the time the full time whistle blew at the Macron Stadium, the Finnish number nine had taken his tally nine goals in 12 League One games. And Sam Saunders, who worked with Forss during their time together at Griffin Park, believes that his former team-mate will have been thrilled to silence those a few brazen critics with two clinically-taken strikes.

“Marcus is one of those out-and-out goalscorers. He’s a real dying breed where all they really want to do is score goals. He’s as cool as ice,” Saunders told Quest (7 December, 9pm) of a man who has found the net every 96 minutes for The Dons.

“If he doesn’t score in training he goes off the pitch with the hump! He reminds me of Neal Maupay.”

Neal Maupay of Brighton celebrates after scoring his teams second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 05,...

According to TEAMtalk, West Ham United and Southampton are among a number of Premier League sides who have been taking a keen interest in a man who has been nothing short of a revelation since moving to Kingsmeadow over the summer.

But if Forss wants to prove that he deserves to join £20 million Brighton star Maupay in the top flight, he will need a few more performances like Saturday’s between now and the time the confetti rains down on New Year's Day.

Marcus Forss of AFC Wimbledon and Jimmy Keohane of Rochdale contest the ball during the Sky Bet League One match between AFC Wimbledon and Rochdale at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on...

Danny Owen

