'Recipe for disaster': Danny Murphy baffled by Unai Emery to Everton claims

Everton have reportedly held talks with Unai Emery, just a fortnight after the Spanish coach was sacked by Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Danny Murphy has been left stunned by claims that Everton have spoken to former Arsenal boss Unai Emery about taking over from the departed Marco Silva at Goodison Park, labelling the rumours as ‘nonsensical’ while talking to Jim White on talkSPORT (9 November, 11.30am).

Less than a fortnight after being handed his P45 by The Gunners, a 48-year-old tactician could potentially be handed a shock return to the Premier League touchline.

According to Sky Sports, Everton have held a meeting with the Spaniard in London as the perennial underachievers continue to scour the market for a coach capable of dragging them up the table and away from the relegation zone.

Emery famously won three successive Europa League titles with Sevilla before guiding PSG to domestic glory in France, though an ill-fated year-and-a-half at Arsenal has severely dented his reputation.

Major question marks remain about the 48-year-old’s man management after high-profile fall-outs with Mesut Ozil and Laurent Koscielny, while Arsenal’s tendency to crumble under even the slightest pressure doesn’t bode well for an Everton side who appeared to suffer from a similar ailment under Silva.

And that’s without mentioning the 4-1 Europa League final defeat to Chelsea, a disastrous result which came immediately after a horrific run of form which saw Arsenal throw away what looked to be a guaranteed top four finish.

“He’s tactically unaware, he doesn’t understand the Premier League; that is a recipe for disaster. If he is even a candidate, (the person who recommended him) he needs sacking and put on a plane far away,” former Liverpool and England midfielder Murphy raged, suggesting that the person who recommended Emery for the job should be sacked on the spot.

“No one could give me an argument that Emery can run this club. It is nonsensical. Someone at Everton has no idea about football, they need exposing and taken to task.”

According to Sky, Carlo Ancelotti and Vitor Pereira are also in the frame while Jose Bordalas, Rafa Benitez, David Moyes and Mark Hughes have been linked too.