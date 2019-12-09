Quick links

Rangers

Liverpool

Scottish Premiership

Rangers winger Ryan Kent struggles, Liverpool fans react on Twitter

Olly Dawes
Rangers lost 1-0 to Celtic on Sunday afternoon, with Ryan Kent struggling.

Rangers were left devastated at Hampden Park on Sunday afternoon as they lost 1-0 to Celtic in the final of the Scottish League Cup.

The Gers were hoping to spring a shock over their Old Firm rivals, who had won the previous three League Cup finals and four of the previous five.

Steven Gerrard's side were impressive for long spells, but just couldn't beat Fraser Forster as the Celtic goalkeeper turned in a stunning display.

 

Celtic then hit Rangers with a sucker punch as Christopher Jullien bagged the only goal of the game, before Forster denied Alfredo Morelos from the penalty spot.

The Bhoys – down to 10 men as Jeremie Frimpong was sent off in the penalty decision – held on for the win to claim a fourth Scottish League Cup in a row, and leave Rangers heartbroken.

We already know that Rangers fans weren't too impressed with the performance of winger Ryan Kent, who struggled to really make an impact, but what about Liverpool fans?

Of course, Liverpool sold Kent to Rangers in September, allowing him to complete a move to Ibrox having spent last season there on loan.

Liverpool fans called Kent 'abysmal', 'a nothing player' and 'one-dimensional' based on Sunday's display, believing that Jurgen Klopp made the right decision in selling him whilst even laughing that Rangers paid such a huge fee to sign him.

Olly Dawes

