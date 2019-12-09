Rangers legend Ally McCoist raves about Celtic's Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong was the luckiest man at Hampden Park when his red card in the Scottish League Cup final against Rangers went unpunished.

Ally McCoist was in good spirits despite watching Rangers throw away the Scottish League Cup final against Celtic on Sunday, taking the time to rave about young Hoops full-back Jeremie Frimpong while speaking to Alan Brazil on talkSPORT (9 December, 9.30am).

There was no one more relieved than Frimpong when Willie Collum blew his whistle for the final time at Hampden Park. It was his 63rd minute red card, picked up for hauling Alfredo Morelos to the ground inside the penalty area, which appeared to have made Rangers the clear favourites to lift the trophy in the national stadium.

But Morelos missed the resulting spot kick and Frimpong’s first career sending off counted for nothing in the end, thanks to an inspired performance from goalkeeper Fraser Forster and a well-taken Christopher Jullien winner.

Until his costly lapse in concentration, the former Manchester City youngster had been arguably Celtic’s star performer with Rangers resorting to manhandling the jet-heeled full-back as he threatened to embark on one of those trademark forward bursts.

“Tell you who I do like; Frimpong. He was the get out when Rangers were dominating the game, on the right. I really, really like him; he’s lightning by the way. Really, really quick,” said Ibrox legend McCoist, who was thrilled by the way Rangers played on the night even if they were left heartbroken at the end.

At just 18, Frimpong has been one of Celtic’s most impressive players this season with his swashbuckling style and likeable personality making him an immediate fans’ favourite less than six months into his Parkhead career.

But he owes Forster and co a serious debt of gratitude after his big mistake went unpunished.