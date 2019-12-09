Rangers fans react to Steven Gerrard contract speculation

Steven Gerrard has reportedly signed a new contract with Glasgow Rangers.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Steven Gerrard has signed a new contract with the club.

According to STV, Gerrard has put pen to paper on a new deal with Rangers which will see him stay at Ibrox until 2024.

The Liverpool legend was appointed as the manager of Rangers in the summer of 2018.

STV has claimed that Rangers will make the announcement of the new contract for Gerrard “imminently”.

Below are some of the best comments:

Gerrard smiling when talking about a new contract — Nacho Man (@nachoman18721) December 8, 2019

It does not affect his future at all the progress we’ve made in a year is remarkable both domestically & in Europe. No matter whether he lifts that trophy today or not — Brent MacFarlane (@B_MacFarlane) December 8, 2019

All I want is to see on Monday is Gerrard, Davis, McGregor and Defoe on extended deals. Morelos on a lifetime contract, oh aye and them all posing with the league cup — CraigM0808 (@craig_m0808) December 7, 2019

Did I dream about Gerrard extending his contract.. Not finding anything this morning — Andra RFC WATP (@AndraWatp) December 7, 2019

Excellent news. It’s good to have the manager and coaching team on long term deals, if we continue to perform well in Europe there is every chance they will be wanted by others, who would then have to pay Rangers a decent amount of compensation. — OnTheRoadToNirvana (@JHC17626935) December 6, 2019

Best news I’ve heard in a good while regarding the club!! Guys been absolutely top drawer, honestly thought we’d have him for the initial contract and that would be all given his young family stay down south!! Buzzin with that!! — Clarke Chambers (@clarkechambers) December 6, 2019

Absolute brilliant. Obviously if Sunday doesn’t go well we will have the usual get rid brigade but I’m sure majority understand he is the man for long(ish) term and his foundations are solid. Personally, I don’t buy stopping 9/10 etc...just progress to winning 55 ASAP (2019/20) — Brian Nesbitt (@AthleticIce) December 6, 2019

Good move, all about investment cos unfortunately the day will come when someone maybe probably Liverpool will come looking to get him I just hope he leaves with a few trophy’s in his cv — Steven Gerrards Blue n White Army (@55incoming) December 6, 2019

Absolutely agree with this, I know many fans don't appreciate Stevie G, he has my backing he's a top guy who if you listen too, only has our best interest at heart!! — Mike.G (@mikeRFC_) December 7, 2019

Great boost ahead of Sunday. He is the perfect man to take the club forward. We could not get a better manager for Rangers in world Football. What he has done in two season is nothing short of a miracle. Win Sunday and it changes everything. — Ricky Forbes (@Ricky9Forbes) December 7, 2019

Good decision from Rangers

Gerrard has been superb for Rangers so far and has made the Gers a competitive force again in Scottish football.

The Gers reached the final of the Scottish League Cup final this season, and the Ibrox club are also challenging bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this campaign.

Gerrard has proven to be a very good manager for Rangers, and it makes sense that the Gers have reportedly decided to hand him a new deal.

After all, clubs in the Premier League will probably be looking at the former England international midfielder, and perhaps in the coming years, Liverpool will come for him should Jurgen Klopp decide to leave Anfield.