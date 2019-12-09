Quick links

Rangers fans react to Steven Gerrard contract speculation

Steven Gerrard has reportedly signed a new contract with Glasgow Rangers.

Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Steven Gerrard has signed a new contract with the club.

According to STV, Gerrard has put pen to paper on a new deal with Rangers which will see him stay at Ibrox until 2024.

The Liverpool legend was appointed as the manager of Rangers in the summer of 2018.

STV has claimed that Rangers will make the announcement of the new contract for Gerrard “imminently”.

Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Gerrard’s future.

Good decision from Rangers

Gerrard has been superb for Rangers so far and has made the Gers a competitive force again in Scottish football.

The Gers reached the final of the Scottish League Cup final this season, and the Ibrox club are also challenging bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this campaign.

Gerrard has proven to be a very good manager for Rangers, and it makes sense that the Gers have reportedly decided to hand him a new deal.

After all, clubs in the Premier League will probably be looking at the former England international midfielder, and perhaps in the coming years, Liverpool will come for him should Jurgen Klopp decide to leave Anfield.

