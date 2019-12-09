Quick links

Rangers fans are slating Brandon Barker's Old Firm display

Rangers fans pour out of the stand onto the pitch as Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates scoring the opening goal
Rangers lost 1-0 to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday.

Brandon Barker of Rangers is seen during the Scottish League Cup second round match between East Fife and Rangers at Bayview Stadium on August 18, 2019 in Methil, Scotland.

Rangers came up short in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday, losing 1-0 to Celtic at Hampden Park.

The Gers were hoping to end Celtic's dominance of the competition, as the Bhoys had won the previous three League Cup finals and four of the previous five.

Steven Gerrard saw his side dominate for large parts of the game, with Alfredo Morelos testing Fraser Forster on a number of occasions, but Rangers just couldn't score.

 

They were made to pay when Christopher Jullien opened the scoring for Celtic, but Rangers still had their chances as Jeremie Frimpong was sent off for hauling down Morelos inside the area, only for the Colombian's spot kick to be saved by Forster.

Celtic saw out the game for a 1-0 win, leaving Rangers to go home empty-handed and wonder how they can topple Celtic either in the league or in cup finals.

Some weren't too happy with Gerrard's substitutions, particularly the decision to bring on winger Brandon Barker for Joe Aribo, rather than introducing Greg Stewart.

Rangers' English midfielder Brandon Barker reacts after missing a chance during the UEFA Europa League Group G football match between Rangers and Porto at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow,...

Barker, 23, has made little impact with Rangers since joining from Manchester City in August, and fans have been slating his 20-minute cameo against Celtic.

Some branded him 'horrific' and 'a waste of a jersey', believing he just doesn't have what it takes to be a Rangers player, with complete bemusement at the decision to sign him in the first place after a patchy loan spell at Preston.

Rangers fans pour out of the stand onto the pitch as Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game with his team mates during the Ladbrokes Scottish...

