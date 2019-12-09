Rangers fans are slating Brandon Barker's Old Firm display

Rangers lost 1-0 to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday.

Rangers came up short in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday, losing 1-0 to Celtic at Hampden Park.

The Gers were hoping to end Celtic's dominance of the competition, as the Bhoys had won the previous three League Cup finals and four of the previous five.

Steven Gerrard saw his side dominate for large parts of the game, with Alfredo Morelos testing Fraser Forster on a number of occasions, but Rangers just couldn't score.

They were made to pay when Christopher Jullien opened the scoring for Celtic, but Rangers still had their chances as Jeremie Frimpong was sent off for hauling down Morelos inside the area, only for the Colombian's spot kick to be saved by Forster.

Celtic saw out the game for a 1-0 win, leaving Rangers to go home empty-handed and wonder how they can topple Celtic either in the league or in cup finals.

Some weren't too happy with Gerrard's substitutions, particularly the decision to bring on winger Brandon Barker for Joe Aribo, rather than introducing Greg Stewart.

Barker, 23, has made little impact with Rangers since joining from Manchester City in August, and fans have been slating his 20-minute cameo against Celtic.

Some branded him 'horrific' and 'a waste of a jersey', believing he just doesn't have what it takes to be a Rangers player, with complete bemusement at the decision to sign him in the first place after a patchy loan spell at Preston.

Not for singling footballers out. But I can categorically state with no qualms that Brandon Barker is not a Rangers player. — BMC Rangers Rants (@BMCRangersRants) December 9, 2019

Brandon Barker must be an absolute baller in training! — Richy (@ritchie_watp) December 9, 2019

Brandon Barker was a strange signing. Not convinced he’s good enough for @RangersFC as yesterday proved. — London Blue Nose (@londonbluenose) December 9, 2019

Just woke up having nightmares of seeing Brandon barker in a rangers shirt again — chris malkinson (@chrismalkinson) December 9, 2019

I actually thought Brandon Barker might be a decent signing at start of season.



Hes Michael O'Halloran in disguise. Pace and nothing else. Offered nothing today and nearly every game he comes on in — Mr Phoenix (@Mr__Phoenix__) December 8, 2019

Can’t believe we have Brandon barker and Ojo to turn to on the bench, both players wouldn’t get on in the caramel wafer cup — Ben Davidson (@bendavidson25) December 8, 2019

What sport does brandon Barker play by the way? Yet to see him bot lose the ball. Would much rather have brought Stewart on. — Aaron Ross (@AaronRo85) December 8, 2019

One last thing though - what is the point of Brandon Barker??? — Rapinoe Fanboy (@juffery) December 8, 2019

Brandon Barker thing was baffling. He’s hardly kicked a ball in 2 years nevermind this season. Why did he come on over Ojo? — Emma McNee (@EmmaMcNee_92) December 8, 2019

Brandon Barker is absolute — Donald Crawford (@doncrawford10) December 8, 2019

Chasing a game and you have Brandon barker, wow. — DumbartonGer (@DumbartonGer) December 8, 2019

Brandon Barker is like Ryan Kent without any of the positive skills or attributes. — GraemeButNotMurty (@GraemeNotMurty) December 8, 2019

Brandon barker is woeful. What does Stewart have to do to get on?? — Scott Montgomery (@ScottMonty4) December 8, 2019

Brandon Barker is never a football player — David Knox (@19knoxy89) December 8, 2019

Brandon Barker? Or Ronnie Barker? — Graham Hendry (@TremendoHendo72) December 8, 2019

Brandon Barker. You are grimmer than grim. Waste of a jersey. #RFC — John Wilkes (@jwilk3s) December 8, 2019

Brandon Barker is never a Rangers player in a hundred million years. A baffling signing if ever there was one. — Merry Kirstmas (@kirsten93_) December 8, 2019

Brandon barker is horrific. — Ross Campbell (@RossCampbell90) December 8, 2019

Has there ever been a worse player in history to pull on a rangers jersey than Brandon Barker. — Samsongers1972 (@samsongers84) December 8, 2019