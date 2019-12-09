Rafa Benitez rules out joining Arsenal or Everton

Rafael Benitez has ruled out a move to Arsenal or Everton.

Dalian Yifang manager Rafael Benitez has told Sky Sports' Monday Night Football that he won't be joining Arsenal or Everton any time soon.

The former Newcastle United boss left St James' Park back in June, leaving when his contract ended having failed to agree an extension.

A move to China materialised just days later, with Benitez joining Dalian Yifang in a money-spinning switch, but he will always be linked with the Premier League.

The Spaniard won the Champions League with Liverpool, and also had spells with Chelsea and Newcastle, and there are a couple of vacancies right now.

Arsenal chose to sack boss Unai Emery at the end of last month, whilst Everton parted ways with Marco Silva last week.

The two clubs have been linked with a number of the same managers, though there hasn't really been much speculation about Benitez heading to either club just yet.

Still, Benitez has been on Sky Sports this evening, and was asked about a Premier League return, admitting that he would like to, but there is 'no chance' of that happening soon.

Benitez was then asked specifically about Arsenal and Everton, but ruled out heading to either side, as quoted by The Mirror.

“In the future, I would like to come back to the Premier League,” said Benitez. “But I must make it clear, there is no chance I will come back now. I am really happy and pleased. We want to leave a legacy. It is a great challenge and I am very happy at the moment.”

“At the moment, it is a no,” he added when asked about Arsenal or Everton.