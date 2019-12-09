Quick links

Predicted Tottenham XI to face Bayern Munich: Troy Parrott starts

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 07, 2019 in London,...
Tottenham Hotspur are already qualified from their Champions League group.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 07, 2019 in London, United...

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Bayern Munich in a rather luxurious position on Wednesday evening, with their progression from their Champions League group already secured. 

Spurs confirmed their qualification to the knockout stages after beating Olympiacos in their last European match.

 

With Bayern also through, Wednesday evening’s game has a feel of a friendly.

Spurs have a huge amount of fixtures coming up over the festive period and Mourinho has already hinted that he will use the match to take a look at some of his fringe players.

Troy Parrott, Oliver Skipp, Kyle Walker-Peters and Ryan Sessegnon all surely must have a chance of starting for Spurs.

Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur walks off after the final whistle during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 07,...

Mourinho may also want to get a closer look at Giovani Lo Celso, who he hasn’t picked very often since taking charge.

There are likely to be changes elsewhere too, with Juan Foyth and Harry Winks among the other players likely to start in a much-changed Tottenham line-up.

Predicted Tottenham XI: Gazzaniga; Walker-Peters, Foyth, Alderweireld, Rose; Winks, Skipp; Lo Celso, Eriksen, Sessegnon; Parrott.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

