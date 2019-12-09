Predicted Tottenham XI to face Bayern Munich: Troy Parrott starts

Tottenham Hotspur are already qualified from their Champions League group.

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Bayern Munich in a rather luxurious position on Wednesday evening, with their progression from their Champions League group already secured.

Spurs confirmed their qualification to the knockout stages after beating Olympiacos in their last European match.

With Bayern also through, Wednesday evening’s game has a feel of a friendly.

Spurs have a huge amount of fixtures coming up over the festive period and Mourinho has already hinted that he will use the match to take a look at some of his fringe players.

Troy Parrott, Oliver Skipp, Kyle Walker-Peters and Ryan Sessegnon all surely must have a chance of starting for Spurs.

Mourinho may also want to get a closer look at Giovani Lo Celso, who he hasn’t picked very often since taking charge.

There are likely to be changes elsewhere too, with Juan Foyth and Harry Winks among the other players likely to start in a much-changed Tottenham line-up.

Predicted Tottenham XI: Gazzaniga; Walker-Peters, Foyth, Alderweireld, Rose; Winks, Skipp; Lo Celso, Eriksen, Sessegnon; Parrott.