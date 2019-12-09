Predicted Arsenal XI v West Ham United

Freddie Ljungberg’s Arsenal will face West Ham United on Monday evening.

Arsenal will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League on Monday evening when they take on West Ham United away from home at the London Stadium.

The Gunners will head into the London derby against West Ham on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in the league.

The North London outfit are likely to make defensive changes, with Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney replacing Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Sead Kolasinac respectively.

Scotland international left-back Tierney joined the Gunners from Celtic in the summer transfer window for a fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £25 million and has made three starts in the Premier League so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Granit Xhaka is likely to retain his place in the Arsenal defensive midfield, and the Switzerland international could have Matteo Guendouzi alongside him instead of Lucas Torreira.

Nicolas Pepe did not start against Brighton, but the performance of the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international winger in the second half against the Seagulls was very encouraging, and he could replace 20-year-old attacker Joe Willock.

The former Lille star has made eight starts and five substitute appearances in the league for Arsenal so far this season, scoring one goal and providing two assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

This is how Arsenal are likely to line up against West Ham on Monday evening: