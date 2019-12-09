Potential Arsenal manager has humiliated Tottenham already, could be popular

Arsenal have been linked with appointing Niko Kovac.

Niko Kovac is reportedly keen on the vacant Arsenal manager job, Goal report.

Kovac could be a fascinating appointment by Arsenal - and has already humiliated rivals Tottenham once already this season.

The Croatian was in charge of Bayern Munich earlier this season when Bayern won 7-2 in the Champions League against Spurs.

Arsenal fans enjoyed seeing that, especially with former Gunner Serge Gnabry netting four of the goals.

Now he could be heading to Arsenal, with Goal reporting he will be in attendance for their game away at West Ham tonight.

Kovac was later sacked by Bayern Munich after their poor domestic form.

He won the Bundesliga and German Cup with Bayern last season, but Bayern's high standards meant a drop off this season spelt the end for him.

It is unclear how interested Arsenal are in him, he is just one candidate of several for the vacant post.

If he was appointed to take charge at The Emirates, his recent success over Spurs would add an interesting twist to the first North London derby of 2020.