Potential Arsenal manager has humiliated Tottenham already, could be popular

Niko Kovac the head coach
Arsenal have been linked with appointing Niko Kovac.

Niko Kovac is reportedly keen on the vacant Arsenal manager job, Goal report.

Kovac could be a fascinating appointment by Arsenal - and has already humiliated rivals Tottenham once already this season.

The Croatian was in charge of Bayern Munich earlier this season when Bayern won 7-2 in the Champions League against Spurs.

 

Arsenal fans enjoyed seeing that, especially with former Gunner Serge Gnabry netting four of the goals.

Now he could be heading to Arsenal, with Goal reporting he will be in attendance for their game away at West Ham tonight.

Kovac was later sacked by Bayern Munich after their poor domestic form.

Photo has been digitally enhanced )Niko Kovac, Head Coach of FC Bayern Muenchen reacts during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Bayern München at Commerzbank-Arena on...

He won the Bundesliga and German Cup with Bayern last season, but Bayern's high standards meant a drop off this season spelt the end for him.

It is unclear how interested Arsenal are in him, he is just one candidate of several for the vacant post.

If he was appointed to take charge at The Emirates, his recent success over Spurs would add an interesting twist to the first North London derby of 2020.

Niko Kovac, Head Coach of FC Bayern Munich congratulates Serge Gnabry of Bayern after his four goals during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

