Pokémon Sword and Shield: How to check your Friendship Level

A simple guide for how to check your Friendship Level in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Pokémon Sword and Shield has been a huge success as it's been the best-selling exclusive of the year as well as resulted in an increase of sales for the Nintendo Switch in the United Kingdom. For those who are thoroughly enjoying the latest instalment from Game Freak while not knowing how to check the Friendship Level mechanic, this article will provide all the necessary information that needs to be understood.

There was a lot of hoopla prior to the release of Pokémon Sword and Shield thanks to its reduced Pokedex, but the smaller number of marketable creatures has hardly hindered the game at all as it's arguably Game Freak's greatest instalment to date.

It can admittedly be a bit confusing due to how much there is to do and complete, but below you'll discover everything you must know about how to check your Friendship Levels with your Pokémon.

How do you tell your Friendship Level in Pokémon Sword and Shield?

You can check your Friendship Level in Pokémon Sword and Shield by visiting Hammerlocke.

In Hammerlocke, you want to speak to a young boy with blonde hair and a blue jumper as he'll provide you with a hint as to how low or strong your Friendship Level is with a certain Pokémon.

This 'Friendship Checker' is found in a purple house near the Pokémon Center. When you find him, you'll also come across a woman who will provide you with a Soothe Bell if you speak to her.

When analysing the level of friendship between you and a specific Pokémon, the blonde-haired boy will deliver one of eight possible statements.

You can find the list of possible statements below. They rank from lowest to highest (via Gamerevolution).

Maybe you’re a bit too strict? It doesn’t seem like you’re friends at all…

I guess you two just met? It’s still getting used to things.

Seems like it likes you an average amount! Don’t worry—you two will get closer as time passes!

Wow, I think you’re on your way to becoming real good friends!

Seems like you’re pretty good friends! Still, I bet you could become even closer!

You two get along great! Together is always better—am I right?

You two are almost best friends! I can see you really care about each other!

Oh wow, you’re best buddies! I can tell you’re so happy to be together!

How to raise your Friendship Level in Pokémon Sword and Shield

One of the easiest ways to raise your Friendship Level in Pokémon Sword and Shield is by keeping a Pokémon in your party and using them in battle.

You can also have them hold the Soothe Ball given to you by the woman in Hammerlocke, and playing at Camp will also help to raise your Friendship Level.

In addition to the above, you can also treat them to a delicious bowl of curry to help their level of affection for you to increase.

All of the above will strengthen your bond with your Pokémon. However, be wary of using them in battle all the time as your Friendship Level will decrease if you exhaust your Pokémon to the point of fainting.

Pokémon Sword and Shield is available on Nintendo Switch.