Paul Merson suggests Marcel Brands should take charge of Everton

Everton are still on the lookout for a new manager.

Paul Merson has astonishingly suggested that Marcel Brands should take over as Everton's next manager because he is the one picking who the club should sign.

The Sky Sports pundit made it clear that he was being serious with his suggestion, as he stated that he feels 'sorry' for managers who have to work under those who pick the players the club should sign.

Brands is the Director of Football at Everton and has seemingly had a big say on which players walk through the doors of Goodison Park.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports (07/12/19 12 pm start), Merson shared his thoughts on Everton's current situation, as he wasn't impressed with what the likes of Brands are doing.

"Why don't one of them [Brands] take over?" Merson asked on Sky Sports. "Why don't one of them take charge of the team? Seriously because all these people upstairs are the ones who are getting players in.

"Being a football manager is the hardest job in football. Believe me. Playing football, it's easy because it's in your hands and you're on the pitch. Soon as that team goes over the line, I don't care who you are, it's out of your hands.

"All these people [board members], I feel sorry for some managers. I know they get paid well, but that's not the point. The point is they [the managers] should be able to pick their own players."

Everton did pick up a much-needed three points over the weekend, with Duncan Ferguson currently in temporary charge of the club.

The Toffees are two points above the relegation zone and it will be interesting to see what type of road the club does decide to go down.

Mauricio Pochettino is currently a free agent after leaving Tottenham, but would he be willing to join Everton in their current situation given that he is highly regarded for the job he did in North London.