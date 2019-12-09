Paul Merson says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would struggle at Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola would struggle at Arsenal, suggests Paul Merson.

The former Arsenal star has also stated that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola would not fare well as the manager of the Gunners.

Merson, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, made the damning comments about Arsenal as the club continue to drop points and struggle to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

Football.London quotes Merson as saying: "I think Klopp and Guardiola would struggle to come in and turn it around. It’s one of the worst jobs in the game.”

Valid remarks?

Klopp and Guardiola are two of the best managers in the world, but it is valid to suggest that they would struggle at Arsenal with the current group of players.

True, in terms of attack, the Gunners have some of the best players in the Premier League, but defensively they are vulnerable.

Both Klopp and Guardiola can and do improve players, and while they would be able to get the best out of the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Kieran Tierney, there are a few others who would fail to play the way the two managers want their team to play.