Paul Merson says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would struggle at Arsenal

England team line up during the match between England and Spain in the Star Sixe's at The O2 Arena on July 13, 2017 in London, England.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola would struggle at Arsenal, suggests Paul Merson.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on December 09, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Paul Merson has suggested that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would struggle at Arsenal, as quoted in Football.London.

The former Arsenal star has also stated that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola would not fare well as the manager of the Gunners.

Merson, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, made the damning comments about Arsenal as the club continue to drop points and struggle to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

 

Football.London quotes Merson as saying: "I think Klopp and Guardiola would struggle to come in and turn it around. It’s one of the worst jobs in the game.”

Valid remarks?

Klopp and Guardiola are two of the best managers in the world, but it is valid to suggest that they would struggle at Arsenal with the current group of players.

True, in terms of attack, the Gunners have some of the best players in the Premier League, but defensively they are vulnerable.

Both Klopp and Guardiola can and do improve players, and while they would be able to get the best out of the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Kieran Tierney, there are a few others who would fail to play the way the two managers want their team to play.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City recats during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Manchester, United...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

