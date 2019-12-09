Listen: The song from Pampers' 2019 advert will send you to sleep

The song in Pampers' new advert will have parents and babies falling asleep with ease.

Somehow, the songs in adverts always manage to get in our heads.

Whether we end up humming along to the tune of one song or are left scratching our heads trying to figure out the artist behind another song we've just heard, it's an inevitability that the song winds up on your mind in one way or another.

This issue arises even more at Christmas when adverts are filled with famous faces or notable songs that get stuck in your mind much more easily.

However, for this year's Pampers advert, the song used is far from what you'd call mainstream.

The 2019 Pampers advert

The ad, which you can watch above, does a beautiful job at highlighting the need for something that not many think of in day-to-day life, nappies for tiny premature babies.

We see footage of a number of adorable premature babies, all fast asleep after being born early, quite often with loving parents watching over them with the sweet sounds of a song playing over the top of the advert.

What's that song?

The song in question is Lullaby by Sleeping at Last, the full version of which can be found just below.

Sleeping at Last are an American band from Wheaton, Illinois who have been creating wonderfully soft and soothing music since forming in 1999.

A worthwhile cause

While the advert may just appear to be a typical nappy ad, there is actually a brilliant charity cause behind it, #PampersForPreemies, helping to donate nappies to tiny premature babies as seen in the advert.

For more info on this campaign, you can check out Pamper's website which has all the details.