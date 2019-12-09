Our view: Mourinho has shown Eriksen he is free to leave

Tottenham star was not needed in big win at the weekend.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho said ahead of the weekend that he has held talks with Christian Eriksen over his future.

Eriksen has been running his contract down and has the chance to walk out on Tottenham at the end of the season for free.

Mourinho told The Mail: "Of course I have had a conversation with him, of course I have to defend the best interests of my club.

"My club is more important than my players and my players are more important than me. But the club is more important than any one of us."

Mourinho's actions at the weekend showed Eriksen he is free to leave.

He left Eriksen on the bench and presided over a dominant performance as Tottenham's attack and defence finally clicked together, in a 5-0 win over Burnley.

Eriksen was not called upon in the second half, being left as an unused substitute.

Mourinho's decision and Tottenham's performance said to Eriksen, 'go, and we will be fine without you'.

The new head coach has not picked Eriksen to start a single game yet.

Tottenham have a talented squad, one which is too talented to be held down by a player who is not committed. Mourinho is determined to figure out a way without him.

It would make sense for Spurs to try and cash in and get some money for him in January, if they can.

Mourinho's actions have challenged Eriksen to change his mind. If he wants to be a part of this side, he must show he wants it.