Newcastle United fans react to Joelinton display against Southampton

Joelinton did not play well for Newcastle United against Southampton at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Joelinton against Southampton at home on Sunday afternoon.

Joelinton was in action for Newcastle in their Premier League game against Southampton at St. James’ Park.

The 23-year-old centre-forward started the match and played for 59 minutes, as the Magpies won 2-1.

The Brazilian struggled to make an impact on the game and had yet another disappointing time in front of goal.

According to WhoScored, the forward took one shot which was not on target, had a pass accuracy of 57.1%, won 10 headers, took 35 touches, attempted one dribble, and made one interception and two clearances.

So far this season, Joelinton has made 15 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Steve Bruce’s side, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Newcastle fans were not impressed with the display produced by Joelinton against Southampton and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Whoever scouted Joelinton was wrong. #nufc — Newyorkmagpie (@newyorkmagpie) December 8, 2019

Joelinton needs sending to Carlisle on loan #nufc — Gazpilicueta (@GazpiIicueta) December 8, 2019

Never start with Joelinton again please https://t.co/6XkYe3XyrA — Kriss (@KrissNufc12) December 8, 2019

Carol doing more in ten min than joelinton Does in an hour he’s got to start more — Jay Charlton (@JayNufc87) December 8, 2019

Carroll has to start week in week out over Joelinton now!!! #Nufc — Shane Rout (@shaneyr34) December 8, 2019

Madness that Carroll is proving a better signing than Joelinton #NUFC — Simon Wainwright (@creamofgold) December 8, 2019

Joelinton cannot play again. So so bad! #nufc — Callum Robinson (@Robinson_Callum) December 8, 2019

Andy Carroll dome more in 5 minutes than joelinton has done in past 10 games!! #nufc — PAUL (@nufcneverdies) December 8, 2019

Here's an idea

Let joelinton go for free,

Shelvey our new no.9#nufc

#NEWSOT — Darren Mcardle (@dmcardle89) December 8, 2019

Joelinton was signed by Ashley & cronies to boost #nufc season ticket sales after Rafa left. Great business eh......no goals, no impression, crowds falling. #Ashleyout. — Carole Bateman (@CabInStelling) December 8, 2019

How do you solve a problem like Joelinton? Firstly, he isn’t a target man ... but Newcastle need to play with a target man and Carroll isn’t fit enough to play every week. Secondly, he is an inside left forward ... but that means you’d have to drop ASM or Almiron #nufc #NEWSOU — Adam (@adamtweets85) December 8, 2019

Il say it again Carroll has offered more then joelinton has all season #nufc — Craig Johnson (@CraigJo06928576) December 8, 2019