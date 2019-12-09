Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Newcastle United fans react to Joelinton display against Southampton

Subhankar Mondal
Andy Carroll of Newcastle United (7) replaces Joelinton of Newcastle United (9) during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton FC at St. James Park on December 08,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Joelinton did not play well for Newcastle United against Southampton at St. James’ Park.

John Egan of Sheffield United in action with Joelinton of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on December 05,...

Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Joelinton against Southampton at home on Sunday afternoon.

Joelinton was in action for Newcastle in their Premier League game against Southampton at St. James’ Park.

The 23-year-old centre-forward started the match and played for 59 minutes, as the Magpies won 2-1.

The Brazilian struggled to make an impact on the game and had yet another disappointing time in front of goal.

 

According to WhoScored, the forward took one shot which was not on target, had a pass accuracy of 57.1%, won 10 headers, took 35 touches, attempted one dribble, and made one interception and two clearances.

So far this season, Joelinton has made 15 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Steve Bruce’s side, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Newcastle fans were not impressed with the display produced by Joelinton against Southampton and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Andy Carroll of Newcastle United (7) replaces Joelinton of Newcastle United (9) during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton FC at St. James Park on December 08,...

Joelinton of Newcastle United battles for possession with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Southampton during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton FC at St. James Park...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch