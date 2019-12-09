Quick links

Newcastle United fans annoyed by Steve Bruce comments

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce looks on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on November 25, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has actually surpassed expectations during his time at St. James' Park so far.

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

Newcastle United fans have snapped back at Steve Bruce for missing the point with his latest comments.

Newcastle’s attendances have dropped since Bruce took charge in the summer, with empty seats visible at St. James’ Park again at the weekend.

Newcastle have been in good form of late, and beat Southampton on their latest outing, but they haven’t been able to get all their supporters back.

Bruce feels that the issue is that Newcastle’s tickets are too expensive.

 

He said to the Chronicle: “Can they help the supporters at this difficult time when Christmas is coming?

"It’s difficult for people to afford to come to matches, so maybe there’s something we can do as a club to try to get the numbers up. We need St James’ Park full again.”

Newcastle supporters think that Bruce is missing the point though.

Many Magpies have opted to stay away in a protest at the ownership at the club.

And Newcastle followers have been frustrated with Bruce for suggesting that just lowering ticket prices would solve their current issues.

Bruce currently has Newcastle sat in 10th place in the Premier League table, with the Magpies actually in some strong form this season.

