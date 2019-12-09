Newcastle United fans annoyed by Steve Bruce comments

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has actually surpassed expectations during his time at St. James' Park so far.

Newcastle United fans have snapped back at Steve Bruce for missing the point with his latest comments.

Newcastle’s attendances have dropped since Bruce took charge in the summer, with empty seats visible at St. James’ Park again at the weekend.

Newcastle have been in good form of late, and beat Southampton on their latest outing, but they haven’t been able to get all their supporters back.

Bruce feels that the issue is that Newcastle’s tickets are too expensive.

He said to the Chronicle: “Can they help the supporters at this difficult time when Christmas is coming?

"It’s difficult for people to afford to come to matches, so maybe there’s something we can do as a club to try to get the numbers up. We need St James’ Park full again.”

Newcastle supporters think that Bruce is missing the point though.

Many Magpies have opted to stay away in a protest at the ownership at the club.

And Newcastle followers have been frustrated with Bruce for suggesting that just lowering ticket prices would solve their current issues.

Nonsense. It’s not about money. It’s about supporting a genuine sporting institution that ‘tries’. Not one that panders for 17th place each year as we currently do. I’d pay more for a ticket under a proper owner. Bruce is playing the game he’s paid to pay #yesman — Ian (@ian_riches) December 8, 2019

It’s nothing to do with affording it, it’s the neglect and bad ownership over the years



People have had enough, and our showing it with there feet — David G (@GreenGeordie9) December 9, 2019

Don’t recall having attendance problems in previous seasons wonder why? — David (@DavidGuy67) December 9, 2019

That ship has sailed... and its not because of Christmas either. — Paul Lynch (@pd_lynch) December 8, 2019

Bruce knows the real reason why crowds are down ffs. He isn’t that daft — Roman (@AndrewK67647299) December 8, 2019

Proves he hasn’t a clue what it’s all about — A lost Geordie (@geordiedoonhere) December 8, 2019

Nothing to do with money! — Kev (@venison_barry) December 8, 2019

Someone tell him — SRELLAIN (@SRELLAIN) December 8, 2019

Bruce currently has Newcastle sat in 10th place in the Premier League table, with the Magpies actually in some strong form this season.