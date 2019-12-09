Naby Keita is going to make Liverpool even scarier

Liverpool star Naby Keita scored in the Reds' win over Bournemouth.

Liverpool are dominant at the moment in the Premier League. Their record is little short of astounding.

This season the Reds have won every single Premier League match, barring one which they drew. 15 wins and 1 draw from 16 games is remarkable. As a result the title already looks like a foregone conclusion.

And now they are adding Naby Keita into the mix too and getting him involved. It hardly seems fair.

Keita scored his first goal of the season in Liverpool's routine victory away at Bournemouth this weekend.

This could be a stepping stone for the midfielder, who has not had the instant success Reds' fans hoped for when he signed.

Liverpool paid a lot of money, £53 million, to sign Keita, and by that measure he has been disappointing so far.

His displays for Liverpool have not mirrored his RB Leipzig performances, where he netted 17 goals in just two seasons from midfield.

Now if that player is turning up, the Leipzig Keita as opposed to the Liverpool Keita who underwhelmed last season, the Reds are going to get even scarier.

Keita is back from his injury problems and he is showing the Reds have plenty of strength in depth.

If he can use this as a stepping stone to fulfil his potential and become a real superstar, like he was billed as, then Liverpool are going to pull even further away from their rivals.

His re-emergence is the last thing the rest of the Premier League will want to see.