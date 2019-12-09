Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Mourinho is showing why he didn't pay big for Danny Rose

Dan Coombs
Danny Rose of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Watford FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 19, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has already lost the trust of Jose Mourinho.

Danny Rose of Tottenham during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on December 19, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho had the perfect chance to recall Danny Rose to his starting XI at the weekend after a defeat at Old Trafford days earlier.

His decision to stick with Jan Vertonghen at left-back spoke volumes.

Tottenham finally kept a clean sheet, giving Mourinho no reason to regret his selection call.

Rose has started just one match of a possible five under Mourinho, and played as a substitute just once.

 

This falls in line with Mourinho's reported decision to abandon a big money move for the Tottenham player while Manchester United manager.

The Times reported in 2018 how Mourinho told United chief Ed Woodward to abandon a £50 million pursuit of Rose, who had initially been a target a year earlier.

Now he finally has Rose at his disposal, he isn't even using him, despite Ben Davies being out with an injury.

Danny Rose celebration at the end of the match between FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur FC, corresponding to the week 6 of the UEFA Champions League, played at the Camp Nou Stadium on...

Mourinho's pattern of decisions over Rose paints a bleak picture for the left-back's prospects.

The head coach has come in with the view that Rose was not the player he once reportedly rated highly, and he has not shown an intent to make him a key part of the Tottenham team.

He's showing why he abandoned his pursuit of Rose. He just isn't convinced.

Rose will hope for another chance, but an opportunity against a dangerous Bayern this week could be a poisoned opportunity.

Olympiakos' Portuguese midfielder Daniel Podence (L) vies with Tottenham Hotspur's English defender Danny Rose during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Tottenham...

 

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch