Mourinho is showing why he didn't pay big for Danny Rose

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has already lost the trust of Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho had the perfect chance to recall Danny Rose to his starting XI at the weekend after a defeat at Old Trafford days earlier.

His decision to stick with Jan Vertonghen at left-back spoke volumes.

Tottenham finally kept a clean sheet, giving Mourinho no reason to regret his selection call.

Rose has started just one match of a possible five under Mourinho, and played as a substitute just once.

This falls in line with Mourinho's reported decision to abandon a big money move for the Tottenham player while Manchester United manager.

The Times reported in 2018 how Mourinho told United chief Ed Woodward to abandon a £50 million pursuit of Rose, who had initially been a target a year earlier.

Now he finally has Rose at his disposal, he isn't even using him, despite Ben Davies being out with an injury.

Mourinho's pattern of decisions over Rose paints a bleak picture for the left-back's prospects.

The head coach has come in with the view that Rose was not the player he once reportedly rated highly, and he has not shown an intent to make him a key part of the Tottenham team.

He's showing why he abandoned his pursuit of Rose. He just isn't convinced.

Rose will hope for another chance, but an opportunity against a dangerous Bayern this week could be a poisoned opportunity.