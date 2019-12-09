Miss Universe: Mix-up with Miss Philippines repeats history - who is Gazini Ganados?

Not every pageant can go off without a hitch.

Miss Universe 2019 was a roaring success, but eyes are still on Miss Philippines.

The annual international beauty pageant is the biggest of its kind, earning audiences from a wealth of countries and live TV coverage.

Last year, the winner was Catriona Gray from the Philippines, who returned again to crown this year's winner.

According to Miss Universe, Catriona said of her winning moment in an interview with Fox News: "I feel like I entered into a dream state when I look back on the memory. It feels like such a blur. All the excitement, all the work from the past couple of months, all the effort just pinnacled to this one point. But I just remember walking out there and hearing the cheers and seeing the Filipino flags, and I just knew that I felt so fulfilled that I was able to bring that kind of joy to my country."

So, who won this year?

Miss Venezuela Thalia Olvino, Miss Guam Sissie Luo, Miss Philippines Gazini Ganados, Miss New Zealand Diamond Langi, and Miss Netherlands Sharon Pieksma pose with cast members of Volta...

Miss Universe 2019 winner

As highlighted by USA Today, Miss South Africa - Zozibini Tunzi - was crowned this year's winner.

The three finalists were Mexico, Puerto Rico and of course, South Africa. The runner up was Miss Puerto Rico, Madison Anderson.

Her closing speech was full of heart and passion: “I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me, with my kind of skin and my kind of hair, was never considered to be beautiful."

She continued: “I think that it is time that that stops today.” The crowd erupted into applause in adoration, but not everything went smoothly on the night...

Miss Universe Philippines 2019

The earlier source also noted a glaring mix-up on behalf of host Steve Harvey.

He announced the winner of the national costume contest, presenting an image of Miss Philippines - Gazini Ganados - then saying: "This is it right here." However, he then introduced the contestant beside him, who was wearing a different outfit to the one shown.

This led to a contestant - Shweta Sekhon - swiftly addressing the mistake: "It's not Philippines, it's Malaysia."

Actually, it's not the first time he's made a mistake, as he even announced the wrong winner in 2015, and even referred to the incident this time around too.

While on stage, he expressed: "I'm hosting again. Fifth time. Can you believe it? I can't... ya'll never really did let go of that Miss Colombia thing. … I survived it all. When you fall, get up. Colombia has gotten over that, too. They've forgiven me..."

Getting to know Gazini Ganados

If you're a fan, you can find her on Instagram over at @gazinii; she boasts an incredible 638k followers.

According to her bio, she is an Elderly Care Advocate and Sustainable Development Goals Ambassador, so it's also worth giving her a follow on Twitter at @gazzzini.

During the opening statement segment, the 23-year-old said: "The world is ageing, and my grandparents raised me. I worked in an organization that was supporting elderly care. I learned... I realized that there's this stigma between ageism, poverty, exclusivity, and invincibility. It is rightful for us to remember that they were the ones who paved the way for us. We should reciprocate that love, and no one should be ever left behind. Thank you."

