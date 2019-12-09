Matt Le Tissier comments on Jose Mourinho's tactics after Tottenham win against Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur have closed the gap on the Champions League places once again.

Matt Le Tissier has shared that he hasn't seen a Jose Mourinho-managed team play such open football for a 'very long time', as he was making reference to Tottenham's first-half performance against Burnley over the weekend.

Spurs put five past Sean Dyche's men and were 3-0 up by the break with Heung-Min Son also scoring a sublime solo goal.

In Mourinho's previous job, he was criticised for his style of play at Manchester United, but his return to management, it has been nothing but pure entertainment from the Portuguese coach.

Speaking to Sky Sports Soccer Saturday, Le Tissier offered his thoughts on Mourinho's tactics and how managing better players is helping him.

On Tottenham, under Mourinho, being a far cry from his cautious days: "Yes. I think the quality, the forward players especially is a little bit better," Le Tissier told Soccer Saturday.

"I think the players he has got there, that's the way he has to play because all of his better players are the ones in those attacking positions.

"That first half was as open that I have seen from a Jose Mourinho-managed team for a very long time."

Tottenham are six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who are being hunted down by the chasing pack, as the two teams will meet later on this month.

That game will be very crucial because a defeat for Spurs would put them on the back foot in their quest to finish in the top-four places, but a win and Frank Lampard's side will be under big pressure.

Tottenham's next assignment is a trip to Germany where they will take on Bayern Munich in a dead-rubber Champions League game.