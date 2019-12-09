Mark Warburton backs Rangers to win league title

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are challenging Neil Lennon’s Celtic this season, and Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton believes that the Gers will succeed in the Scottish Premiership.

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has told The Daily Mail that Steven Gerrard’s Rangers will beat Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Celtic have won the league title in Scotland for the past eight seasons and will be determined to clinch it this campaign as well.

However, Rangers are going strong in the Scottish Premiership this season and are going to give the Hoops a run for their money.

Former Rangers manager Warburton, now in charge of QPR in the Championship in England, has backed the Gers to win the title this campaign.

Warburton told The Daily Mail: “I believe strongly they will win the title. Steven (Gerrard) and Michael Beale have done a great job and the level of investment has increased.

“They are on a more level-playing field with Celtic now. The Celtic squad last year was too strong but I felt this would be the year in terms of Rangers becoming stronger.”

Title challenge

Rangers have been very consistent this season, and Celtic do need to be wary of their bitter Old Firm rivals.

True, the defeat in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday will be hard to take for the Gers, but Liverpool legend Gerrard knows how to bounce back, and one suspects that he will make sure that his players recover soon.

Rangers also have a chance of progressing to the knockout rounds of the Europa League this season.