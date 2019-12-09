Quick links

Everton

Mark Lawrenson adamant that David Moyes is 'absolutely ideal' for Everton

Amir Mir
Marco Silva of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
There have been mixed reports about who Everton's next manager will be following Marco Silva's sacking.

David Moyes (L) looks on during the UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match between Portugal and Switzerland at Estadio do Dragao on June 05, 2019 in Porto, Portugal.

Mark Lawrenson is adamant that David Moyes is the man to get Everton out of their 'mess', as he stated that he would be  'absolutely ideal' for the club. 

The Toffees are yet to appoint a new manager following the sacking of Marco Silva last week, as a number of names have been touted for the vacant role. 

The Mirror recently reported that Red Bull head of sport and development Ralf Rangnick is on their managerial wishlist, The Times stated that the club have approached Mauricio Pochettino, with Carlo Ancelloti also on that shortlist. 

 

Speaking to Football Focus (07/12/19), former Liverpool defender, Lawrenson shared why Moyes is the man to save Everton after a disastrous start to the season. 

"You know my mate Mosey, he's now absolutely ideal for them to stop them from getting relegated, that's the way I think they have got to think," Lawrenson told Football Focus. "They're no longer a top-six team.

"I do [think it's a wise move], but they haven't [moved on from Moyes]. They now have a chance of being relegated. He did his bit at West Ham and kept them up. Even if it's until the end of the season and then just sit down. There doesn't seem to be a way they are going, at the moment. Everything one side and that side. It just seems a mess."  

David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United reacts during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton at London Stadium on May 13, 2018 in London, England.

Whoever Everton appoints next, they will want to keep Duncan Ferguson on their coaching staff because he has proved that he can be a big influence on the players. 

Over the weekend, he guided the club to a much-needed win over Chelsea, as Ferguson's passion on the touchline was matched by the players on the pitch. 

Everton are currently two points above the relegation zone, as they face a home clash against Manchester United next before taking on Leicester City in the League Cup quarter-final. 

