Mario Kart Tour: How to do three jump boosts off hot-air balloons

A short guide for how to do three jump boosts off hot-air balloons in Mario Kart Tour.

Mario Kart Tour is the most downloaded-free iOS game of 2019, and it's possible even more people will jump aboard the bandwagon this December as competitive multiplayer is set to arrive. For those who are playing the game on a daily basis to complete all of its challenges, below you'll discover how to complete the golden objective of performing three jump boosts off hot-air balloons.

The Nintendo mobile adaptation has gone from the beautiful streets of Paris to the farcical United Kingdom home of London. This has brought about a slew of new challenges, including the objective of taking out three Thwomps.

You can click the link below to discover how to eliminate three Thwomps as quickly as possible, otherwise keep reading to discover how to perform three jump boosts off hot-air balloons.

How to perform three jump boosts off hot-air balloons in Mario Kart Tour

The course you'll want to compete on to perform three jump boosts off hot-air balloons in Mario Kart Tour is Daisy Hills.

All you need to do is compete as normal around the course and you'll quickly notice a ton of hot-air balloons as you approach a speed ramp.

Stick to the right and pull up as you leap into the sky to bounce off the nearest hot-air balloon. If you're particularly skilled or lucky, you may bounce off the balloon directly after it to land two bounces in a row.

And that's all you need to do to complete this challenge. You don't need a particular driver, kart or glider, you just need to bounce off three hot-air balloons.

It's a challenge which sounds more difficult than it is so you should be able to complete it incredibly quick.

Mario Kart Tour is available on iOS and Android.