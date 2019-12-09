Marcelo Bielsa shares what Leeds were doing 'worse' during win v Huddersfield

Leeds United are sitting second in the Championship table.

Marcelo Bielsa has shared how Leeds made their offensive play even 'worse' in the first-half against Huddersfield, as they would go onto win the game 2-0 over the weekend.

The Leeds boss stated that his players' inability to make the correct decision or pick out the right pass when in the final third made life even 'worse' for his side.

But during the second period, Leeds were much-changed, as they were able to match Huddersfield's physicality, with Gini Aloski and Pablo Hernandez netting the goals.

Nonetheless, Bielsa shared his thoughts on how his side performed against Huddersfield and what he felt they weren't doing right.

"In the first half, we could have created more danger," Bielsa told Leeds Live. "We arrive in good condition in front of the opponents' box, but we failed in the last pass.

"That made worse the offensive play. Even more when you have chances and another thing is when you don't create chances. When you have good condition to create those chances.

"In the second half, it was different because Alisoki's goal modified the behaviour of the opponent, but in both halves, we had problems in set-pieces."

Leeds are now sitting second in the Championship table and they take on Hull City on Tuesday night.

The Tigers have the in-form Jarod Bowen at their disposal and if he is given space to work his magic on the flanks then he will hurt Bielsa's men.

If Leeds can secure all three points tomorrow then there could be the possibility that they go 12 points clear of third-placed Fulham, who travel to Preston on the same day.