Marcelo Bielsa says Leeds could loan out Alfie McCalmont and Ryan Edmondson in January

The Leeds United manager will make a decision over the pair, and perhaps some others, when the transfer window opens.

Marcelo Bielsa will decide in January whether to loan out young Leeds United talents such as Alfie McCalmont and Ryan Edmondson.

McCalmont and Edmondson have starred for a Leeds Under-23s side that was crowned national champions last season.

But the pair have appeared just two times each for Marcelo Bielsa's first team.

And asked whether plans are afoot to send them out on temporary deals this winter, Bielsa told the official Leeds Twitter page: "It's a decision we have to take in January and always we are going to do the best thing for the development of each player.

"I know why you have chosen Alfie and Ryan (but) there are a lot of players like them who deserve a question like that for them."

Edmondson, in particular, may have one eye on a senior breakthrough in 2020, amid speculation that Arsenal could recall Eddie Nketiah over a lack of minutes.

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post's chief Leeds United reporter, Graham Smyth, the Whites are 'quietly confident' that Nketiah will still be their player come Feburary 1, however.

Patrick Bamford is Edmondson's other main rival for a starting place, while McCalmont has Kalvin Phillips, Adam Forshaw and even Ben White for company in hs position.