Marcelo Bielsa praises Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla

Kiko Casilla played well for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United at the weekend.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has suggested to Leeds Live that he wishes goalkeeper Kiko Casilla did not have to make the saves that he does.

Bielsa made the comments following Leeds’s 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town away from home in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Casilla made a number of saves and was a key figure in the Whites winning the Yorkshire derby.

The 33-year-old is the first-choice goalkeeper at Leeds and has been playing well for the West Yorkshire outfit this season.

Leeds head coach Bielsa has praised Casilla, and he has suggested that he wishes that the former Real Madrid goalkeeper did not have to be called into action so often.

Bielsa told Leeds Live about Casilla: “We would wish he had to resolve less dangerous chances for us, but today he had a great impact in the result.”

Bielsa added: “Two important things: don’t make mistakes and try to have impact in the saves he did. In this season he is filling those two needs in the games.”

Promotion challenge

Leeds are playing well in the Championship at the moment and are among the favourites to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

The Whites are currently second in the Championship table with 43 points from 20 matches, just two points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.