Marcelo Bielsa discusses Jarrod Bowen as fresh report claims Leeds in hunt for Hull winger's signature

Leeds United welcome Hull City to Elland Road on Tuesday.

Marcelo Bielsa shared his thoughts on Jarrod Bowen on Monday - just as fresh reports credited Leeds United with an interest in the Hull City winger.

Leeds - who The Daily Mail claimed were 'plotting a move' for Bowen ahead of the 2019 January transfer window - are in the hunt with several other clubs for the Hull star's signature, according to 90min.

The 22-year-old has scored or made 19 goals in 21 games this season and is also said to be interesting Newcastle United, Bournemouth, Burnley, Sheffield United, Brighton and Hove Albion and West Bromwich Albion.

And asked about Bowen's talent ahead of Leeds' visit from Hull on Tuesday, the Whites head coach, Bielsa, told the club's official Twitter page: "You know how he plays.

"In this season we can see a lot of good attackers in every team. And in most of the teams and not just (in those at) the top of the table.

"This is a very good player who unbalances the play, who dribbles. He is also the man passing behind, and he scores because he has a good shot.

"Always, we prepare the team how to avoid the risk of the opponent when they attack, our way of defending doesn't change. What changes is the level of the attacker. We don't underestimate inferior opponents so our strategy is to always prepare ourselves for a big difficulty and the worst situation.

"In this case, it is a great attacker but we keep working in the same strategy and try and improve this strategy."

The Daily Mail reported last year that Hull valued Bowen in excess of £6.5 million, but a fee of around three times that amount has since been mooted.

The former Hereford player's contract expires this summer, but the Tigers hold a 12-month extension option.

