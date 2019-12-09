Quick links

Liverpool fans react to Pep Guardiola's comments

Pep Guardiola the head coach
Liverpool fans react to Pep Guardiola's complaining.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reeling from derby defeat.

The City boss has now seen his side slip 14 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool. The title race looks over already.

Guardiola is having more doubts than just the title race. He says his side cannot compete against top teams.

 

He told BBC Sport after their derby defeat: "United have the quality to defend and the quality to attack on the counter-attack and you have to accept that.

"That is the level we face against Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus. They are the teams we have to face and the reality is maybe we are not able now to compete with them.

"Maybe we need to live that as a club to improve, to accept the reality now and improve."

Guardiola has spent hundreds of millions at City since taking charge and his comments are quite remarkable.

City's poor performances leave questions at Guardiola's door.

Liverpool fans have been revelling in City's collapse this season compared to their relentless form of a season ago.

Here is a look at how Red supporters reacted to Guardiola's comments...

