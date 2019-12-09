Liverpool fans react to Pep Guardiola's comments

Liverpool fans react to Pep Guardiola's complaining.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reeling from derby defeat.

The City boss has now seen his side slip 14 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool. The title race looks over already.

Guardiola is having more doubts than just the title race. He says his side cannot compete against top teams.

He told BBC Sport after their derby defeat: "United have the quality to defend and the quality to attack on the counter-attack and you have to accept that.

"That is the level we face against Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus. They are the teams we have to face and the reality is maybe we are not able now to compete with them.

"Maybe we need to live that as a club to improve, to accept the reality now and improve."

Guardiola has spent hundreds of millions at City since taking charge and his comments are quite remarkable.

City's poor performances leave questions at Guardiola's door.

Liverpool fans have been revelling in City's collapse this season compared to their relentless form of a season ago.

Here is a look at how Red supporters reacted to Guardiola's comments...

Pep Guardiola suggesting that Man City cannot compete with the elite is bonkers. Perhaps the most ridiculous quote ever said by a ‘Chequebook’ Manager. He’s spent billions!!! He’s either under severe pressure, completely lost it or it’s the start of the mind games #lfc #mcfc — Anthony Forman (@iformanator) December 9, 2019

just read that guardiola said his billion pound squad can't compete with man united this man and his excuses are something else #fraud — ث (@thoughtsofSakib) December 9, 2019

Poor old Pep...always having to fight with one arm tied behind his back. Struggled against adversity at Barcelona and Bayern and now he’s at it again with a poultry £1bn squad at City... — LFC4Life (@LFCismyblood) December 9, 2019

Pep Fraudiola* has spoken — Velimir (@baranzibar) December 9, 2019

Fourth season syndrome has kicked in for Pep and Fraudiola is about to search another easy readymade project where he can buy more accolades to his collection pic.twitter.com/z1BWfmfhZb — FantasticFirmino9 (@MPBFirmino9) December 9, 2019

Guardiola has spent £540m on transfers and says City currently can't compete with the elite. #fraudiola — Shakir Hussain (@ShakirHussain42) December 9, 2019