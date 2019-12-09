Quick links

Leeds United fans react to new QSI speculation

Subhankar Mondal
General view at Elland Road home of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on November 9, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Qatari Sports Investments are reportedly set to buy a stake in Leeds United.

A general view of the Leeds United club crest prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road on October 01, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that the owners of Paris Saint-Germain are set to acquire a stake in the English club.

According to The Daily Star, Qatari Sports Investments are set to pay £10 million to acquire a stake in Leeds now.

The report has claimed that should the West Yorkshire outfit clinch promotion from the Championship to the Premier League at the end of the season, then the PSG owners could complete a takeover of the club for £120 million.

Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding QSI.

Below are some of the best comments:

 

A general view of play during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Brentford at Elland Road on August 21, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Promotion challenge

Leeds are going strong in the Championship at the moment and are among the favourites to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Whites are currently second in the league table with 43 points from 20 matches, just two points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds will return to action on Tuesday evening when they take on Hull City at Elland Road in the Championship.

General view at Elland Road home of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on November 9, 2019 in Leeds, England.

