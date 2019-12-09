Leeds United fans react to new QSI speculation

Qatari Sports Investments are reportedly set to buy a stake in Leeds United.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that the owners of Paris Saint-Germain are set to acquire a stake in the English club.

According to The Daily Star, Qatari Sports Investments are set to pay £10 million to acquire a stake in Leeds now.

The report has claimed that should the West Yorkshire outfit clinch promotion from the Championship to the Premier League at the end of the season, then the PSG owners could complete a takeover of the club for £120 million.

Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding QSI.

Below are some of the best comments:

Fake — Benno (@Benno62413391) December 8, 2019

Leeds will be worth at least double that of we go up so no chance of selling at that price. — Costa Del LEEDS (@stephen_sdoyle) December 8, 2019

Will believe it when I see it but one things for sure........We would need considerable investment if we went up. To redevelop the west stand, new training ground and buy players to compete at that level will take hundreds of millions in this day and age. — Wayne Peter Price (@lufcpricey) December 8, 2019

Huddersfield who finished bottom of the Prem last season earned £96.6m. Fair to say Quatar's offer of £120m is a bit on the small side unless it's just for a stake in the club. Reckon playing staff must be worth £75m plus ground and goodwill. All dependent on promotion though... — David 'Carajo' Forest (@discodaveforest) December 8, 2019

Strange one this, don’t get the £10m investment or what it achieves other than allowing them to open the door and put others off — Ty (@NOHSPUT) December 7, 2019

We’ll take that but keep @andrearadri because he’s one of us @LUFC — gary morts (@Morts8) December 8, 2019

Daz if this happens (which I think it will to bring someone in) this just cements what I think what will happen in may, if not before...... I can hear the song now!! #pumpitup #mot — Adam Ross (@rossi_on) December 8, 2019

Promotion challenge

Leeds are going strong in the Championship at the moment and are among the favourites to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Whites are currently second in the league table with 43 points from 20 matches, just two points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds will return to action on Tuesday evening when they take on Hull City at Elland Road in the Championship.